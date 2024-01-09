The Role of FanCXE1 Carboxylesterase in Strawberry Aroma and Ripening

Strawberries are known for their unique and flavorful taste, which is a result of a complex mixture of sugars, acids, and more than 900 volatile compounds, particularly esters. These esters are produced and broken down by enzymes called alcohol acyltransferases (AATs) and carboxylesterases (CXEs), respectively.

While the importance of AATs in determining strawberry aroma and fruit quality is well-studied, the role and regulation of CXEs during strawberry ripening remain largely unexplored. However, understanding the molecular basis of volatile synthesis is crucial in improving strawberry flavor and consumer appeal.

In a recent study published in Horticulture Research, researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of FanCXE1, a strawberry carboxylesterase gene. Through bioinformatic, biochemical, and molecular biology techniques, they characterized the function of FanCXE1.

Phylogenetic analysis revealed the evolutionary relationships of FanCXE1 with other plant carboxylesterases. The gene expression profile showed upregulation during fruit ripening, especially in the fruits themselves. The study also highlighted the influence of hormonal changes, such as auxins and abscisic acid (ABA), on ripening in strawberry fruit receptacles.

Through experimental techniques, the researchers confirmed the subcellular localization of the FanCXE1 protein to the plasma membrane. Enzymatic assays determined the substrate specificity and optimal conditions of the recombinant FanCXE1 protein.

To further understand the function of FanCXE1, transient silencing experiments were conducted in strawberry fruits. This resulted in significant changes in the volatile profile, with increased levels of various esters and decreased levels of certain alcohols. These findings suggest that FanCXE1 plays a role in the breakdown of volatile esters during ripening.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the function and regulation of the FanCXE1 carboxylesterase in strawberries. By understanding the molecular mechanisms behind ester metabolism, this study opens up opportunities for breeding programs aimed at improving fruit flavor and consumer appeal. Ultimately, this could lead to healthier eating habits and increased profitability for strawberry growers.

(Source: Phys.org)