Artificial Intelligence and Big Tech Dominance

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing, with generative AI and large language models (LLMs) being used to develop new services and improve existing tasks. Economist Michael Spence suggests that this adoption of AI could lead to significant productivity gains after years of lackluster growth. For example, Google recently announced that its AI technology has helped American Airlines reduce contrails by 54%, thereby decreasing the climate impact of each flight.

However, there are concerns about AI contributing to the dominance of Big Tech companies. These companies have the resources to develop and maintain powerful AI models, and they are already integrating LLMs into their existing services. This trend raises antitrust concerns, as regulatory authorities worldwide are becoming increasingly worried about the market power of tech giants.

While some argue that open-source LLMs provide opportunities for competition, it is still likely that Big Tech’s dominance will persist. A recent study comparing open-source models to AI application programming interface (API) services offered by Big Tech companies found that the latter generally outperform in terms of various criteria.

As AI continues to advance, it is important to address the potential implications of Big Tech companies leveraging AI for their own benefit. Striking a balance between innovation and competition is crucial to prevent further consolidation of power within the tech industry.