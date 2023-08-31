Introducing Spotify’s AI DJ: The Future of Personalized Music Streaming

Spotify has introduced its latest offering for Premium members in 50 markets around the world – an AI DJ. This new feature promises to deliver a completely personalized musical experience based on your taste, curated by a dynamic AI voice that has been modeled on the vocals of Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier ‘X’ Jernigan.

The AI DJ is designed to be a smart, dynamic, and expanded version of ‘Radio’, without the need for any prompts. It sifts through the latest music releases, as well as your old favorites, and delivers a stream of songs that are specifically picked for you.

Emily Galloway, Personalization Design Lead at Spotify, explains that the more you interact with the AI DJ, the more it learns about your preferences. If the DJ plays a song you don’t enjoy, there’s a feedback feature that allows you to provide your input and be redirected to a different genre, artist, or mood.

The accuracy of the song recommendations made by the AI DJ improves over time as it learns what you like. It has the ability to bring back tunes you may have forgotten, creating a nostalgic listening experience.

Spotify has tackled the integration of AI into its platform by combining its personalization technology with generative AI and the expertise of human music editors. Its music experts, along with writers, data curators, and scriptwriters, work together to create the context and commentary that accompanies the personalized music recommendations from the AI DJ.

The AI DJ’s voice has been developed using a text-to-speech system based on the voice of Xavier ‘X’ Jernigan, giving it a unique and authentic sound. By providing commentary alongside the music recommendations, Spotify aims to deepen the discovery and connections between artists and their fans.

If you haven’t tried Spotify’s AI DJ yet, you can find it in the Music feed on Home or in the Made for You hub within the Search tab of the Spotify mobile app.

