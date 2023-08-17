Concerns about Job Displacement and Labor Demand in the Age of AI

The recent advancements in Large Language Model-based systems (LLMs) such as ChatGPT have sparked excitement for the possibilities they offer. However, these developments have also raised concerns about job displacement and the decline of human labor demand in various occupations.

A study conducted by researchers at OpenAI and UPenn highlights the extensive exposure of white-collar jobs to automation driven by LLMs and related tools. Surprisingly, these concerns have not been incorporated into the AI impact assessment frameworks developed by standard-setting and international governmental organizations, or in the responsible AI practices followed by AI companies.

Neglecting the risks to labor demand in AI governance frameworks is perilous. AI can sometimes free workers from mundane tasks, but it also leaves them to correct machine errors in highly surveilled workplaces. Economists have warned about AI exacerbating the hollowing out of the middle class by reducing stable, well-paying jobs and not creating enough new tasks for human workers.

To address the risks and opportunities of AI in the labor market, it is crucial to understand why the current trajectory leans towards excessive automation and worker displacement. Policies unrelated to AI regulation indirectly incentivize rapid labor automation. For example, the tax code in the U.S. favors investments in software and automation over labor. High labor mobility barriers limit labor supply, leading to tools that shift tasks onto consumers, eliminating jobs without significant productivity increases.

Historically, worker collectives helped balance the effects of technological change. However, the weakened union movement in the U.S. and distorted incentives make AI more likely to prioritize labor cost-cutting over job quality improvements.

The role of AI developers and their choices are essential in this context. The Partnership on AI has released Guidelines for AI and Shared Prosperity to help steer AI towards shared prosperity and improved job access and quality. These guidelines offer tools to assess the impact of AI on jobs, create responsible practices, and inform policy frameworks for AI governance.

Assessing the risks and opportunities of AI for the labor market can help stakeholders develop strategies for job creation, evaluate tax breaks for sustainable employment, and quantify the effects of AI on wages and employment. The guidelines provide a Job Impact Assessment tool and responsible practices for AI-creating and AI-using organizations.

It is important to note that signals of opportunity do not offset the risks posed by AI systems. Responsible practices can maximize the benefits of AI while mitigating risks. Predicting the effects of new technology on labor demand is challenging, but failure to investigate the distribution of benefits and costs of AI risks leads to an imbalance favoring concentrated gains and distributed costs.

Therefore, it is crucial to address concerns about job displacement and labor demand in the age of AI.