Tenstorrent: Combining Open Source and Semiconductor Expertise for AI Acceleration

Tenstorrent, an AI startup and CPU maker, is leveraging the power of open source technology and the semiconductor expertise of renowned chip architect Jim Keller to create innovative solutions. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Toronto, Tenstorrent has received significant funding, including a recent Series D round that is expected to bring in $120 million to $150 million. With this funding, the company aims to develop commercial-grade RISC-V server processors and AI accelerators to compete with Nvidia’s dominance in AI training.

The team at Tenstorrent recognizes the need to reduce the costs associated with AI training and believes they have what it takes to achieve that goal. Jim Keller, who joined the company as Chief Technology Officer in January 2021 and assumed the role of CEO, emphasizes the importance of breaking monopolies in the industry. Despite the presence of many companies in the AI accelerator market, Keller believes that each company brings something unique to the table.

Tenstorrent differentiates itself by focusing on software transformations to effectively map AI programs to hardware. Keller believes that GPUs are not the only solution for running AI programs and that there is room for innovation in this space. The company is making progress in creating performant and scalable AI computers that can handle complex graph-based AI programs.

In addition to AI accelerators, Tenstorrent is also working on developing a RISC-V processor. RISC-V is considered the “Linux of hardware” and Tenstorrent sees it as a crucial component in the future of AI. The company initially approached Arm for licensing opportunities but decided to build their own RISC-V processor when the licensing costs were deemed too expensive. Interestingly, customers have shown interest in licensing Tenstorrent’s standalone RISC-V processor, as well as their AI intellectual property.

Tenstorrent’s unique approach to AI acceleration, coupled with their focus on open source technology and semiconductor expertise, positions them as a promising player in the industry. As they continue to develop their CPU and AI engine architectures, they aim to revolutionize AI training and overcome the challenges faced by existing companies in the space.