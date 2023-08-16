Students to Use ChatGPT for Writing Assignments in Iowa City, Iowa

When students return to school this fall, they will have access to the online artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, providing them with more technological power. Despite concerns raised by educators, some public school districts that initially banned the tool, such as those in New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle, have now reversed their decision.

In contrast to the skepticism surrounding ChatGPT, Professor Pam Bourjaily from the University of Iowa’s Business Communication department is embracing its use. She believes that instead of trying to prevent students from using the tool, she should teach them how to effectively utilize it as a writing tool. This approach aligns with her responsibility as an educator, as she recognizes that business students may need to rely on generative AI in their future workplaces. Thus, it is vital to equip them with the skills to use the technology responsibly and ethically.

Professor Bourjaily plans to include ChatGPT as part of her writing assignments throughout the upcoming semester. While some students have admittedly used the tool to cheat on essays, others, like incoming freshman Will Grant, prefer to complete their work independently to avoid any ethical concerns or accusations of cheating. Student Hayley Vierkant acknowledges that some individuals may become overly reliant on ChatGPT and need to recognize when they should focus on developing their own skills and capabilities.

Despite being self-proclaimed as “probably the least tech-oriented person,” Professor Bourjaily believes that understanding the coexistence of machine learning and classroom learning is crucial. While many people are still figuring out how to utilize ChatGPT effectively, she stands at the forefront in attempting to explore the potential of this technology.

In conclusion, ChatGPT is being integrated into writing assignments at the University of Iowa, with the aim of teaching students how to responsibly and ethically use the tool.