University of North Florida Launches Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and DevOps Programs

The University of North Florida (UNF) is offering a six-month “bootcamp” to teach students the necessary skills to master Artificial Intelligence (AI). The program has two options: AI & Machine Learning and DevOps, both of which are in high demand in the current job market.

The partnership between UNF and Fullstack Academy allows students to complete the bootcamp entirely online within 26 weeks. The program provides a combination of theoretical knowledge and hands-on training, allowing students to apply the concepts they learn to real-world applications.

The demand for AI and machine learning professionals in the United States is expected to grow by 22% by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. PwC reports that the AI industry has the potential to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2035.

Artificial Intelligence Engineers and Data Science Engineers are among the job titles in this field. These professionals are trained to process data and create machines that can analyze information to solve problems and answer questions.

A search on LinkedIn revealed 190 available Artificial Intelligence Engineer jobs in Jacksonville, most of which are remote or hybrid positions. Entry-level positions offer salaries of up to $178,000 per year.

The AI and Machine Learning Bootcamp begins on September 11, with applications due by September 5. The DevOps program starts on August 28, and applications must be submitted by August 22.

Students who successfully complete the bootcamp will receive a UNF digital credential, which showcases their certified skills to potential employers. The program costs $13,000, but scholarships, loans, and payment plans are available to assist students with funding.

One of the highlights of the bootcamp is the inclusion of career success coaching, which helps students develop their resumes, create LinkedIn profiles, and attend networking events with potential employers. This comprehensive support system aims to enhance the chances of student success in their AI careers.