Aug 19, 2023
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Approves Supply of SkyKnight Drones to Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has given approval for the domestically manufactured SkyKnight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to be supplied to the Armed Forces. The announcement was made by the Ministry’s press service on Telegram.

The manufacturer submitted the project to the Ministry of Defense after a streamlined procedure for obtaining an operation permit was put in place. The SkyKnight 2 UAV is described as fast, powerful, and quiet, and is resistant to trench e-warfare systems. It has a maximum payload capacity of 2.5 kg and can operate in automatic flight mode.

According to the Ministry, the drone is user-friendly and can be easily operated by individuals with piloting skills on DJI and Autel drones. The operator can designate a target, and the drone will switch into automatic mode, controlled by the on-board computer.

Even if the signal is lost due to jamming by enemy e-warfare systems, the SkyKnight 2 will continue to fly towards the designated target as per the instructions given by the operator, as assured by the Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine has been actively developing the production of multiple-purpose drones, with specialized enterprises working to enhance the features of UAVs to meet the demands and conditions of the battlefield.

The introduction of the SkyKnight drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will provide them with advanced capabilities for reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as potential applications for combat operations.

