The UK Government Invests £100m in AI Chip Production

The UK government has allocated £100m in taxpayer money to secure a position for the country in the global race to produce computer chips used in artificial intelligence (AI). This investment is part of a larger effort to build a national AI resource in Britain, similar to those being developed in the US and other countries. The funds will be used to order key components from major chipmakers like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

However, some officials have expressed concerns that the £100m offered by the government is significantly lower than the investments made by other countries in the EU, US, and China. The UK accounts for only 0.5% of global semiconductor sales, and there are worries that government actions may be too little, too late.

In May, the UK government unveiled plans to invest £1bn over 10 years in semiconductor research and production. While this is a significant amount, it is dwarfed by the US’s $52bn Chips Act and EU subsidies of €43bn. A lack of progress due to relatively weak investment could leave the UK vulnerable in the midst of rising geopolitical tensions surrounding AI chip technology.

To address these challenges, the UK government aims to position itself as a bridge between the US and China in AI regulation. It plans to hold an AI summit this autumn to establish common standards for technology that some believe could pose existential risks to humanity.

UK Research and Innovation, along with the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, is leading the effort to secure orders with major chip manufacturers. The government is committed to supporting a thriving environment for computing in the UK and maintaining its position as a global leader in science, innovation, and technology.

More announcements regarding the AI Research Resource and the Foundation Model Taskforce will be made in due course.