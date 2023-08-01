UK Intelligence Agencies Lobby to Weaken Surveillance Laws for AI Training

The UK intelligence agencies are seeking changes to surveillance laws that they believe limit their ability to train artificial intelligence (AI) models with large amounts of personal data. GCHQ, MI6, and MI5 are proposing to relax safeguards that protect privacy and prevent the misuse of sensitive information in order to make it easier for them to use certain types of data. This move has raised concerns among privacy experts and civil liberties groups who believe that advancing AI capabilities require stronger regulation, not weaker.

The intelligence agencies are increasingly using AI-based systems to analyze the vast quantities of data they hold. A recent review reveals that they are advocating for a reduction in the safeguards regulating the use of bulk personal datasets (BPDs), which contain information about large groups of people. These datasets are used by the agencies to identify potential terrorists and informants. The proposed changes would relax the rules governing the use of BPDs where people have a “low or no expectation of privacy.”

The review, conducted by David Anderson, a senior barrister and member of the House of Lords, suggests that the existing safeguards should be replaced with a quicker process of self-authorization. Anderson acknowledges that the use of data for training models might require less oversight but recommends retaining some level of ministerial and judicial oversight in the process.

Privacy and human rights organizations have urged Anderson to oppose any reduction in safeguards, arguing that the current protections are already weak, ineffective, and unlawful. They believe it should not be easier to store the data of individuals who are not under suspicion by the state.

The UK government is currently reviewing Anderson’s recommendations and will respond later this year.