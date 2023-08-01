UK Intelligence Agencies Seek to Weaken Surveillance Laws for AI Training

The UK intelligence agencies are pressuring the government to loosen surveillance laws that they argue hinder their ability to train artificial intelligence (AI) models with vast amounts of personal data. They propose relaxing safeguards designed to protect privacy and prevent the misuse of sensitive information, making it easier for GCHQ, MI6, and MI5 to use certain types of data. These agencies are utilizing AI-based systems to analyze the growing quantities of data they possess, prompting privacy campaigners to call for stronger regulation.

The agencies are specifically advocating for changes to the rules governing bulk personal datasets (BPDs), which contain information about large groups of people, often including sensitive details. MI5, MI6, and GCHQ rely on BPDs from various sources, including covert means, to identify potential terrorists and future informants. The proposed changes would relax regulations on using BPDs where individuals have a “low or no expectation of privacy.”

Senior barrister David Anderson, who independently reviewed changes to the Investigatory Powers Act, presented the agencies’ proposals. Anderson concluded that existing safeguards for BPDs were seen as “disproportionately burdensome” for publicly available datasets with limited privacy expectations. He recommended amending the law to create a new category of BPDs, requiring reduced safeguards but retaining ministerial and judicial oversight.

However, human rights organizations Liberty and Privacy International oppose any reduction in safeguards for BPDs, arguing that existing protections are already weak, ineffective, and unlawful. They believe that it should not be made easier to store data from individuals not under suspicion. Privacy and surveillance expert Ian Brown cautioned against weakening fundamental rights protection for the convenience of data scientists.

The government is currently reviewing Anderson’s recommendations and plans to release its response later this year.