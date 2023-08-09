Safety in Artificial Intelligence: A Summit to Address Concerns

Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, is organizing a global summit in London to discuss the safety of artificial intelligence (AI). Sunak has expressed concerns about the “existential risks” of rapidly evolving AI technology. This summit aims to bring together world leaders and address these concerns about the potential dangers posed by AI.

While Sunak acknowledges the need for state intervention to prevent AI from going rogue, his government has been less enthusiastic about examining the significant transformations already occurring in people’s work lives due to digital technologies.

A report published by the culture, media, and sport select committee highlights the immense potential of the so-called “fourth Industrial Revolution.” However, it also points out the risks for individual workers. Automation can lead to the loss of jobs or excessive monitoring, eroding workers’ autonomy.

Amazon, for instance, claims that technology in its fulfillment centers has reduced the physical burden on employees, allowing them to focus on more advanced tasks. But employees have reported a intensification of their job roles due to the introduction of high-tech monitoring.

The impact of AI extends beyond warehouses, with generative AI already reshaping various sectors. Dr. Matthew Cole of the Oxford Internet Institute warned about the deskilling of many roles as complex tasks are simplified for machines to perform.

Workers often face challenges in opting out of these technologies due to their contractual relationships with employers. The culture, media, and sport select committee suggests that the monitoring of employees in smart workplaces should only be done with their consent.

Unions and campaigners have resorted to using privacy legislation, such as the GDPR regime, to address disputed employment practices. Uber and Just Eat drivers have taken legal action to challenge discriminatory technology and unauthorized app exclusions, respectively.

The select committee recommends clarifying the role of the Health and Safety Executive in overseeing the use of surveillance technologies. However, this may be a significant departure from the traditional responsibilities of the watchdog.

The transformation occurring in workplaces due to digital technologies is complex and often escapes scrutiny and redress. While there are potential benefits to workers and the economy, existing employment protections may not be adequately equipped to address the significant pitfalls posed by this Industrial Revolution.