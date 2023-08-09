Safety in Artificial Intelligence Summit to Be Hosted by Rishi Sunak in London

Rishi Sunak, the finance minister of the UK, plans to hold a summit on safety in artificial intelligence (AI) in London this autumn. The summit aims to address the potential risks and dangers associated with the rapid advancement of AI technology. Sunak recognizes the need for state intervention to prevent AI from becoming uncontrollable and causing existential risks.

While the UK government acknowledges the dangers of AI, it has been less enthusiastic about examining the impact of digital technologies on people’s working lives. A recent report by the culture, media, and sport select committee highlights the immense potential of the “fourth Industrial Revolution” in various sectors. However, it also raises concerns about the risks faced by individual workers. Automation may lead to the disappearance of certain job aspects, while excessive monitoring can erode workers’ autonomy.

Amazon, one of the companies mentioned in the report, claims that its tech innovations have eased the physical burden on employees and allowed them to focus on more sophisticated tasks. However, Amazon employees have expressed a different experience, stating that the introduction of high-tech monitoring tools has only intensified their workload.

The impact of AI is not limited to warehouses; it extends to many other fields. Dr. Matthew Cole of the Oxford Internet Institute warns that technological transformation may lead to the deskilling of jobs as complex tasks are broken down for machines to perform. Unlike consumers who have the choice to opt out of using certain technologies, workers have limited flexibility due to their contractual relationship with employers.

The report emphasizes the importance of consulting and obtaining the consent of employees when implementing workplace surveillance. The Royal Mail is highlighted as an example where limits have been agreed upon regarding how tracking devices can be used. However, many cases involving hi-tech employment practices have required unions and campaigners to rely on privacy legislation, such as the GDPR, to address employment disputes.

The culture, media, and sport select committee suggests that the government should clarify the role of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in regulating the use of surveillance technologies. However, this would be a significant departure from the HSE’s traditional responsibilities.

The report concludes by emphasizing the potential benefits of the fourth Industrial Revolution for workers, the economy, and employers. However, it also warns of the existing gaps in employment protections that may not adequately address the potential pitfalls of this technological revolution.