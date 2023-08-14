University of Kentucky Launches AI Team to Support Educators

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly integrated into our world, prompting the University of Kentucky to establish its own AI team. Trey Conatser, Director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching, unveiled a new website aimed at assisting educators in navigating the realm of AI. The guidelines provided by the UK Advance Team offer valuable insights for instructors as they enter a classroom environment that is growing more saturated with generative AI.

The site functions as a conversational tool, capable of answering questions and offering guidance. Drawing from extensive data sources, including internet texts and other written works, the AI platform relies on machine learning to analyze and recognize patterns beyond human comprehension. The abundance of available data poses certain concerns, such as data privacy and confidentiality, as well as academic integrity and plagiarism. However, Conatser reassures educators that AI should be embraced as a resource rather than feared.

Conatser emphasizes the importance of utilizing AI responsibly and with informed judgement. By equipping themselves with the necessary knowledge, educators can become proficient and responsible users of AI technology. The University of Kentucky’s AI team aims to support educators in adopting this approach.

In addition to the guidelines and recommendations for AI integration, the University of Kentucky plans to continue expanding its AI team to ensure ongoing support for educators. Through this initiative, the university hopes to provide educators with the tools they need to effectively harness the potential of AI in the classroom.

As AI technology continues to evolve and permeate various industries, it is crucial for educators to stay informed and adapt their teaching strategies accordingly. The University of Kentucky’s AI team is dedicated to empowering educators by offering valuable insights and resources to navigate this rapidly changing landscape. By embracing AI responsibly and acting as informed users, educators can harness its benefits to enhance the learning experience for their students.