What’s included in the trial period of FT.com?

During the trial period of FT.com, subscribers have access to both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. The Standard Digital package includes access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package offers access to the premier business column, Lex, along with 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

Subscribers also have the flexibility to change their subscription plan during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows them to explore the different features and benefits of each package and make an informed decision about the plan they want to roll onto after the trial.

What happens at the end of the trial period?

If subscribers do not make any changes, they will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, for cost savings, subscribers can change their plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. They also have the option to save 20% by paying annually at the end of the trial period while retaining premium access.

Alternatively, subscribers can choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. By comparing the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, subscribers can make an informed decision about which plan suits them best.

Any changes made to the subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing subscribers to retain full access for four weeks, even if they decide to downgrade or cancel.

When can subscribers cancel?

Subscribers have the freedom to change or cancel their subscription or trial at any time online. By logging into the “Settings & Account” section, they can easily select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. However, subscribers can still enjoy their subscription until the end of their current billing period.

What forms of payment are accepted?

FT.com supports credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, providing subscribers with convenient options to make their payments.

