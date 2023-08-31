U.K. Parliament Committee Calls for Protection of Copyright in AI Development

The Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee of the U.K. Parliament has released a report urging the British government to prioritize the protection of copyright in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) development. The committee calls for legislation that prevents AI developers from freely using copyright-protected musical works for training purposes.

The report emphasizes the importance of not reducing arts and cultural production to mere “inputs” in AI development. It also raises concerns about the misuse of artists’ likenesses, image rights, and performances by emerging technologies such as generative AI.

The committee’s recommendations come in response to plans proposed by The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) last year to introduce a new exception allowing AI developers to freely use copyright-protected works for commercial purposes. These plans drew strong criticism from the creative industries, with concerns that they would weaken copyright protections for artists and rights holders.

While the government has since announced that it will abandon the original plans, the CMS Committee warns that the handling of the situation reflects a lack of understanding of the needs of the U.K.’s creative industries. It calls on the government to develop a copyright and regulatory regime that properly protects them from the potential risks of AI.

The current legal framework in the U.K. provides an appropriate balance between innovation and creator rights, with allowances for non-commercial research purposes and the ability for rights holders to commercially license their work. Other countries and jurisdictions, such as the United States, China, and the European Union, are also exploring ways to regulate AI.

The EU’s proposed Artificial Intelligence Act, for example, addresses the disclosure of AI-generated content and the use of copyright-protected music or data for training purposes. The U.K.’s abandoned plans were less robust than the provisions established in the EU’s Copyright Directive.

In response to the CMS Committee’s recommendations, industry leaders have emphasized the importance of respecting human creativity and ensuring that AI technology seeks permission and remunerates the use of creative content.

