AI Classified as a Security Threat in UK’s National Risk Register

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been officially classified as a security threat to the UK for the first time, according to the recently published National Risk Register (NRR) 2023. The NRR provides an extensive overview of risks that have the potential to significantly impact the safety, security, or critical systems of the country at a national level. In the latest version, AI is described as a “chronic risk,” posing a long-term threat rather than an acute one like a terror attack.

One of the concerns highlighted is the possibility of advanced AI technology being used for cyberattacks against the UK. The document also acknowledges the cybersecurity implications associated with the advancement of AI, particularly generative AI.

While AI presents various opportunities, such as advancements in pharmaceuticals and applications across different sectors, the NRR recognizes the range of potential risks and uncertainties associated with its transformative impact. The UK government is committed to hosting the first global summit on AI Safety, bringing together key countries, leading tech companies, and researchers to establish safety measures and monitor AI-related risks.

To effectively address these risks and harness the benefits of AI, the government intends to establish a central risk function that identifies and monitors AI-related risks. The lack of a detailed assessment of how AI could threaten the UK is acknowledged, but the document does mention concerns about disinformation and potential impacts on the economy.

The release of the NRR 2023 is viewed as a significant step in better preparing the UK to mitigate potential risks. By providing a comprehensive risk assessment, the government and its partners can develop robust plans to ensure readiness for any potential threats.

Oliver Dowden, the deputy prime minister, emphasized the importance of this comprehensive risk assessment in enabling proactive planning and preparedness for various scenarios.