Advancing AI-Assisted Drug Screening with Improved Predictive Models

Researchers at the University of Central Florida have developed a new method that enhances the predictive ability of AI-assisted drug screening technology. This advancement not only improves their own model, but also boosts the performance of seven other state-of-the-art models in the field.

The new approach, called BindingSite-AugmentedDTA, builds upon the researchers’ previously reported model, AttentionsiteDTI. The two-step prediction strategy of BindingSite-AugmentedDTA combines the classification capabilities of AttentionsiteDTI with a regression prediction model. This integration allows for the identification of specific protein binding sites and estimation of the binding strength between a drug molecule and the protein.

By reducing the search space of potential binding sites in the first step, the accuracy and efficiency of drug target affinity predictions are enhanced. The researchers validated the effectiveness of their model through in-vitro experiments, successfully predicting binding affinity values between FDA-approved drugs and key proteins of SARS-CoV-2.

The team also demonstrated the improved performance of other predictive models, such as GraphDTA, DGraphtDTA, and DepGS, when incorporating AttentionsiteDTI. These findings have significant implications for accelerating the drug discovery process and developing new treatments for various diseases.

In addition to their research, the team is working on creating a Python package that includes multiple drug-target interaction and drug-target affinity models and datasets. This package will provide a convenient tool for researchers to develop and evaluate their own models. The researchers also plan to make their largest model available online for easy access and inference.

The team behind this research includes Ozlem Garibay, an assistant professor of Industrial Engineering and Management Systems; Mehdi Yazdan-Jahromi, a third-year doctoral student in computer science; Niloofar Yousefi, a postdoctoral research associate; Aida Tayebi, a doctoral student; Craig Neal, a postdoctoral research associate; and Sudipta Seal, the chair of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

Overall, this breakthrough in AI-assisted drug screening technology has the potential to accelerate the development of life-saving medicines, offering a more efficient and accurate method for identifying potential drug candidates.