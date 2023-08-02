Advancing AI-Assisted Drug Screening Technology with Improved Predictive Ability

Researchers at the University of Central Florida (UCF) have developed a new method that enhances the predictive ability of AI-assisted drug screening technology. This advancement not only improves their own model, but also enhances the performance of seven other state-of-the-art models. The development of this method has the potential to accelerate the development of life-saving medicines that often require significant investments of time and money.

The researchers’ new model, called BindingSite-AugmentedDTA, expands on their previously reported model, AttentionsiteDTI, by using it as the first step of a two-step prediction approach. This unique approach can be easily integrated with any deep learning-based prediction model, resulting in improved performance compared to using the prediction models alone.

The AttentionsiteDTI model is designed to determine whether a drug compound binds with a target protein and identify the specific binding site on the protein. The BindingSite-AugmentedDTA model follows a two-step prediction approach. In the first step, the AttentionsiteDTI model identifies the specific binding site. In the second step, a regression prediction model is integrated to estimate the binding strength, or affinity, between the drug molecule and the identified protein binding site.

The researchers validated the predictive power of their model through in-vitro experiments and successfully predicted binding affinity values between FDA-approved drugs and key proteins of SARS-CoV-2. They also demonstrated improved performance of other predictive models when the AttentionsiteDTI model was included.

In addition to their research, the team is developing a Python package that includes various drug-target interaction and drug-target affinity models and datasets. This package will provide researchers with a convenient tool to develop and evaluate their models, further promoting high-quality research in the community.

Furthermore, the researchers plan to make their largest model available online for inference. This will enable biology and pharmaceutical researchers with limited computer science knowledge to easily predict drug-target binding affinities and identify potential drug candidates, potentially accelerating the drug discovery process.

The team at UCF, led by assistant professor Ozlem Garibay, is dedicated to advancing the field of AI-assisted drug screening technology. Their research efforts aim to develop new treatments for various diseases and improve the efficiency and accuracy of the drug discovery process.