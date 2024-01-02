Uber’s CheckEnv Simplifies Microservices Architecture with Graph-Based Tool

Uber has recently introduced CheckEnv, a cutting-edge tool that aims to streamline their complex microservices architecture. This innovative solution is designed to identify and address remote procedure calls (RPCs) that traverse different environments, ultimately preventing data discrepancies and unforeseen behaviors.

CheckEnv utilizes dependency graphs to gain a comprehensive understanding of communication patterns and dependencies among various services. These graphs act as a roadmap, allowing developers to pinpoint cross-environment RPC calls and avoid potential system disruptions. The tool operates with two types of dependency graphs: real-time and aggregated.

The real-time graph is continuously refreshed, capturing metrics and highlighting possible issues in real-time. On the other hand, the aggregated graph provides a historical view of service interactions, helping developers understand patterns over a period of time.

To ensure seamless communication between services, CheckEnv collaborates with Uber’s data storage systems, Grail and Local Graph. It provides essential APIs that grant access to crucial information about service dependencies. This integration has proven useful in Uber’s synthetic load testing platform, Ballast, where CheckEnv plays a vital role in maintaining a secure testing environment by identifying potential cross-environment calls during load tests.

Uber has plans to further enhance CheckEnv and its data ingestion pipeline, MazeX. Their goal is to develop a more robust dependency graph that can optimize communication patterns among services and enhance data flow. This graph-based approach is also expected to address challenges related to real-time fault detection and streamline workflow management within the microservices architecture.

