The University of Alabama in Huntsville Showcases Expertise at Space & Missile Defense Symposium

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) will be showcasing its extensive capabilities in various fields at the upcoming Space & Missile Defense (SMD) Symposium. The symposium, held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama from August 8-10, is an important event that brings together government and industry leaders in Space and Missile Defense.

UAH will highlight its expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, directed energy, information systems, rotorcraft systems, supply chain management, and hypersonics. The university’s faculty, researchers, and students are known for embracing the challenges in the field and creating partnerships that have a global impact.

UAH is recognized for its cutting-edge research, with rankings regularly placing them among the Top 20 Universities in research funded by NASA and the Department of Defense. The university also conducts significant research for organizations such as the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Energy, and the National Institutes of Health.

The UAH Graduate School offers over 70 degree, certificate, and interdisciplinary programs, providing advanced education opportunities for students. Additionally, the UAH Office of Professional and Continuing Education (OPEC) offers a range of professional development programs in flexible formats, including online, in-person, and hybrid options. These programs cater to the needs of federal government agencies, businesses, individual learners, and UAH affiliates.

For more information about UAH’s expertise and offerings, visit their networking suite at booth 1308 during the symposium.

