Stargazers in the UAE to Witness Spectacular Planets Parade in January

The skies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to light up this January as a dazzling parade of planets takes center stage. On January 23, sky gazers will have the opportunity to witness a celestial phenomenon where multiple planets in our solar system align in the night sky. What makes this event even more extraordinary is that all these planets can be observed with the naked eye, offering a captivating display for astronomy enthusiasts. This temporary alignment occurs as a result of the planets’ orbits around the Sun, creating a stunning and ever-changing cosmic spectacle.

According to Mohamad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre in Abu Dhabi, the planet parade will feature Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. He explains that these planets are all bright objects and can be seen without the need for telescopes, except during brief periods when they are near the Sun. The best time to observe this planetary alignment is about an hour before sunrise when Venus, the brightest celestial body after the Sun and Moon, dominates the eastern sky. Observers can also spot Mercury and Mars without aid, although telescopes can enhance the visibility of their surfaces. In the evening, both Jupiter and Saturn become visible, providing a mesmerizing show for sky watchers.

Apart from the January 23 planet parade, there are other notable dates for sky gazers to mark on their calendars. On January 10, a quartet of planets, including Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn, will grace the skies of Dubai. These planets will be visible before sunrise and can be enjoyed without binoculars. Additionally, on the evening of January 23, a trio of planets comprising Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will adorn the night sky in a spectacular display that can be easily seen with the naked eye, even in light-polluted areas.

To observe the planet parade, experts advise finding a dark location with an unobstructed view of the relevant horizons. Those facing east/southeast on January 10 and south on January 23 will have the best chance of witnessing this cosmic spectacle.

Q: What is a planet parade?

A: A planet parade refers to a phenomenon where multiple planets in our solar system align or cluster closely together in the night sky.

Q: Can the planets be seen with the naked eye?

A: Yes, during the planet parade, observers can see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn without the need for telescopes. However, telescopes can enhance the visibility of details on the planets’ surfaces.

Q: When is the best time to observe the planet parade?

A: The best time to view the planet parade is about an hour before sunrise when Venus dominates the eastern sky. In the evening, Jupiter and Saturn become visible.

Q: Are there other dates for sky gazing in January?

A: Yes, apart from the January 23 planet parade, January 10 also offers the chance to see a quartet of planets before sunrise, and January 23 presents a stunning trio of planets in the evening sky.

Q: What is the wolf moon?

A: The wolf moon is the largest full moon of the year and typically appears in January. It is named after the harshness of winter in various parts of the world.

