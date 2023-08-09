US Payments Forum Provides Industry Snapshot

The US Payments Forum has released its latest market snapshot, offering valuable insights into the payments industry. The snapshot, which was compiled based on data gathered during the Forum’s Summer Virtual Member Meeting, provides an overview of the industry from the perspective of key stakeholders, including payment networks, merchants, acquirers, and processors.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a significant factor in the industry, particularly generative AI. Business leaders predict that generative AI will have the most significant impact on society out of all emerging technologies. Many businesses are expected to adopt generative AI within the next year, using it to enhance various aspects of the industry.

Payments stakeholders are exploring ways to leverage AI to strengthen the industry. For example, generative AI can be used to automate tasks such as code production and document processing. Additionally, AI is instrumental in fraud mitigation, allowing businesses to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions more effectively.

The Federal Reserve has recently launched its FedNow service, an alternative to standard ACH transactions and third-party providers like Zelle or Venmo. This real-time payments option has garnered great interest from issuers, and several banks, including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Chase, have already integrated the service. The U.S. Treasury has also signed up for a pilot program.

As real-time payments gain popularity, fraudsters look for new opportunities. Authorized push payment fraud (APP fraud) has become a significant threat to the industry, with fraudsters targeting consumers and convincing them to authorize payments that benefit the fraudster. AI tools, such as deepfakes and image-based AI, are increasingly used to orchestrate scams.

Efforts are being made to mitigate this type of fraud by focusing on beneficiary risk assessment and leveraging behavioral analytics and tailored messaging. Payment stakeholders are encouraged to be vigilant and think twice before making any suspicious transactions.

Contactless payments continue to be a focal point for industry stakeholders, both globally and domestically. Many payment networks are experiencing steady growth in contactless payment volume. American consumers are increasingly embracing contactless payment options, with a large percentage using digital wallets and mobile payment apps.

Looking ahead, biometric payment methods, such as palm scanning and retina scanning, are gaining interest, with 46% of consumers considering using them for making payments.

Overall, the US Payments Forum’s market snapshot provides valuable insights into the current state of the industry and highlights the trends and technologies shaping its future.