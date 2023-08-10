President Biden Signs Executive Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at limiting U.S. investments in key Chinese tech sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and quantum computing. The objective of this move is to prevent American resources from supporting China’s technological and military advancements.

China has expressed serious concerns and opposition to this order, arguing that it disrupts economic cooperation and trade. President Biden’s order empowers the U.S. Treasury Secretary to impose restrictions on U.S. investments in Chinese entities within the fields of AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing technologies. These restrictions will primarily affect private equity, venture capital, joint ventures, and greenfield investments.

The Chinese semiconductor industry, which encompasses chip developers, electronic design automation (EDA) software, wafer fab tool makers, and chip manufacturers, is the main focus of this order. Particularly, EDA tools and chip production tools are of concern to the U.S. government, as Chinese companies have been increasingly active in these areas.

The directive is primarily motivated by a desire to prevent American investors from unintentionally supporting China’s technological innovations, which could enhance its military capabilities and potentially compromise U.S. national security. It is important to note that the restrictions will only apply to future investments and not impact existing ones. However, there may be requirements for transparency regarding past transactions.

The U.S. Treasury expects to grant potential exemptions for certain deals, including those involving publicly traded instruments and specific intracompany transfers. The order is scheduled to take effect next year after undergoing several rounds of public feedback, starting with a 45-day comment period.

China has strongly criticized this decision by the U.S. The Chinese commerce ministry argues that such a move disrupts regular business operations and undermines the global economic and trade order. The Chinese foreign ministry has also expressed dissatisfaction with the continuous imposition of investment restrictions by the United States.