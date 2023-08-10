President Biden Signs Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at limiting U.S. investments in Chinese tech sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and quantum computing. The goal of this measure is to prevent American resources from supporting China’s technological and military advancement. China has expressed its opposition to this order, arguing that it hampers economic cooperation and trade.

The executive order allows the U.S. Treasury secretary to impose restrictions on U.S. investments in Chinese entities operating within AI technologies, semiconductors, and quantum computing technologies. The restrictions primarily target private equity, venture capital, joint ventures, and greenfield investments. While the specific details of these restrictions are not yet specified, they will focus on specific areas within the mentioned sectors.

Although AI and quantum computing are important technologies, the main focus of the executive order is the Chinese semiconductor industry. This includes chip developers, electronic design automation software, manufacturers of wafer fab tools, and chip manufacturers. The U.S. government is particularly concerned about Chinese companies’ efforts in electronic design automation tools and chip production tools.

The aim of this directive is to prevent American investors from inadvertently supporting China’s technological advancements, which could potentially enhance its military capabilities and pose risks to U.S. national security. It is important to note that the new restrictions will only apply to future investments, and current investments are not expected to be impacted. However, there may be requirements for disclosure regarding past transactions.

The U.S. Treasury anticipates possible exemptions for certain deals, including publicly traded instruments and certain intracompany transfers. The directive is expected to take effect next year after multiple rounds of public feedback. The initial phase will involve a 45-day comment period.

China has strongly criticized the U.S. decision, arguing that it disrupts business operations and undermines the global economic and trade order. The Chinese government has also expressed dissatisfaction with the continuous imposition of investment restrictions by the United States.