U.S. Fourth Fleet Looks to AI Tools to Manage Unmanned System Data

The U.S. Fourth Fleet is working on operationalizing unmanned systems and is considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to handle the influx of data. Cmdr. David Edwards, Fourth Fleet Director of Technology and Innovation, stated that AI is already integrated into the systems currently being used for testing. However, he also emphasized the need for a future AI tool to monitor and analyze all the data flows. The Navy plans to expand its testing of unmanned systems and AI in Central and South America, following the successful work of Task Force 59.

During the annual UNITAS exercise, the Fourth Fleet has started using the Minotaur system to display data from unmanned systems. Minotaur is designed to integrate data feeds from various sources and provide a current operational picture. Edwards highlighted the importance of an AI tool to assist watchstanders in processing and understanding the data. Rear Adm. Jim Aiken explained that his area of operations typically has around 700 fishing vessels engaged in various activities, including human trafficking and drug trafficking. He believes that AI tools can help identify and prioritize these vessels to ensure efficient allocation of limited resources.

Doug Beck, Director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), praised the Fourth Fleet’s efforts, stating that the Navy is now one of the fastest in adopting unmanned and AI technologies. Beck emphasized the need to scale these technologies for maritime domain awareness and increase investment in AI and unmanned systems.

The use of unmanned and AI systems allows the Fifth Fleet and Task Force 59 leaders to develop a baseline understanding of normal activities at sea. Any deviations can then be investigated by deploying different types of unmanned systems. Northrop Grumman has recently revealed the design of an autonomous uncrewed VTOL aircraft that will be capable of operating from Navy ships at sea. The development of such technologies will pave the way for future advancements in AI and unmanned systems.

