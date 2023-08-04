U.S. Fourth Fleet Explores Artificial Intelligence for Unmanned Systems

The U.S. Fourth Fleet is looking into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help manage the influx of data from unmanned systems. Cmdr. David Edwards, Fourth Fleet Director of Technology and Innovation, stated that some systems being tested already incorporate AI capabilities for onboard image analysis. However, the fleet envisions a future AI tool that can handle the various data flows more efficiently. In April, Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Adm. Mike Gilday announced plans to expand the successful testing of unmanned systems and AI from Task Force 59 to the Fourth Fleet in Central and South America.

The Fourth Fleet has begun operationalizing unmanned and AI systems during the annual UNITAS exercise, utilizing the Minotaur system to display the data. Minotaur is a government-owned software device designed to integrate data feeds from multiple sources. While it provides a current operational picture, Edwards emphasized the need for an AI tool to assist human operators in processing and understanding the significance of the data. Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of Fourth Fleet, explained the challenges in the fleet’s area of operations, such as fishing vessels engaging in illicit activities, human trafficking, and non-compliance with international law. Using AI tools, Aiken believes they can identify and allocate limited resources more effectively.

This initiative aligns with the efforts of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to scale up unmanned systems and AI development for the military. DIU Director Doug Beck highlighted the Navy’s progress in adopting these technologies and emphasized the importance of larger-scale demonstrations to drive further investment. The integration of unmanned systems and AI allows for enhanced maritime domain awareness and enables prompt investigation of deviations from normal activities.

In addition to these developments, Northrop Grumman recently unveiled the design of a new autonomous uncrewed VTOL aircraft capable of operating from Navy ships at sea. The project, led by the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s (DARPA) Tactical Technology Office, aims to further advance unmanned capabilities.

