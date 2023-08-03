TytoCare Raises $49 Million for AI-Enhanced Chronic Care

TytoCare, a virtual care solution provider, has secured $49 million in funding to expand its chronic care offerings and diagnostic tools. The funding comes from Insight Partners, MemorialCare, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, and Clal. The investment will increase TytoCare’s valuation and provide it with the resources to break even and explore future strategic options.

TytoCare’s Home Smart Clinic is a handheld device that includes software and attachments. It allows users to collect vital signs and conduct various exams, such as ear, throat, heart, and lung examinations, at home. These exams can be done through live video consultations or recorded by patients or their caregivers. The company partners with 220 health plans and risk-bearing organizations to encourage virtual care utilization instead of unnecessary urgent care visits. TytoCare aims to reshape people’s medical behavior by making virtual care the default for all types of care.

In addition to its existing model, TytoCare is expanding its capabilities to provide long-term follow-up care for conditions like asthma and COPD. The company has been developing analysis tools that utilize its connected exam devices to monitor patients over extended periods and assist doctors in making diagnoses. TytoCare recently received FDA clearance for software that can analyze sounds recorded by its stethoscope attachment for signs of wheezing. The company expects other tools, such as ones for assessing the ears, throat, and breathing issues, to gain regulatory clearance by early next year.

TytoCare’s technology aims to manage a significant portion of individuals who need ongoing condition monitoring without frequent visits to healthcare providers. With this funding, TytoCare can further enhance its virtual care solutions and expand their reach.

In other news, Massachusetts General Hospital has received a $6 million grant to study the feasibility of delivering obesity and asthma treatment programs for children over telehealth. The five-year randomized trial will enroll children from lower-income and diverse communities, and it aims to determine if telehealth can be as effective as in-person care. The study will assess reductions in body mass index (BMI) and improvements in asthma control.

Furthermore, an interim analysis published in The Lancet Oncology reveals that AI-aided mammography reading delivers similar performance to standard care. The AI-supported reading detected 6 cancers per 1,000 people, compared to 5 cancers per 1,000 for double reading. The AI-aided group conducted 36,000 fewer screen reads, saving a significant amount of time. The research will continue to evaluate the AI system’s performance compared to standard care on interval cancers.

In industry news, Verily has hired Andrew Trister as its new chief scientific officer. Trister will lead the company’s population health efforts. Duke and Microsoft have announced a five-year partnership to support AI applications in medicine, focusing on building cloud-based data platforms. Click Therapeutics has launched a trial for its app-based treatment for migraines. Allurion, the maker of swallowable weight loss balloons, has gone public through a SPAC merger with Compute Health, raising $100 million.