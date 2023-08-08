AI-Based Side Channel Attack on Keyboards Poses Threat, Researchers Claim

Researchers from the UK have developed a deep learning model that can interpret remote keystrokes with over 90% accuracy by analyzing the sound profiles of individual keys. In their paper titled “A Practical Deep Learning-Based Acoustic Side Channel Attack on Keyboards,” the researchers highlight the increased threat to keyboards posed by the combination of ubiquitous machine learning, microphones, and video calls. They suggest that laptops, in particular, are vulnerable in quiet public areas such as coffee shops, libraries, and offices. This is due to the uniform, non-modular keyboards found in most laptops, which have similar acoustic profiles across models.

Previous attempts at keylogging VoIP calls without physical access to the subject achieved top-5 accuracy of 91.7% over Skype in 2017 and an accuracy of 74.3% in VoIP calls in 2018. By combining keystroke interpretations with a “hidden Markov model” (HMM), which predicts likely next-letter outcomes and corrects errors like “hrllo” to “hello,” a prior side channel study saw accuracy improve from 72% to 95%. However, this research focused on dot-matrix printers.

The researchers believe that their study is the first to utilize the recent advancements in neural network technology, including self-attention layers, to facilitate an audio side channel attack. By recording keystrokes and training the deep learning model, they were able to achieve significant accuracy in interpreting remote keystrokes.

The implications of this research are concerning, as it highlights a potential security vulnerability in keyboards during video calls. It underscores the need for individuals and organizations to be aware of the risks and take appropriate measures to protect sensitive information.