Tyler Technologies Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company Computing System Innovations

Tyler Technologies has officially acquired Computing System Innovations (CSI), an artificial intelligence company that specializes in AI automation, redaction, and indexing solutions for courts, recorders, attorneys, and other entities. This acquisition adds CSI’s AI-driven redaction and indexing solution to Tyler Technologies’ portfolio, providing automated data entry and document processing options for clients. Tyler plans to utilize CSI’s AI and automation technology across other sectors such as Municipal & Schools, Property & Recording, and Platform Solutions.

CSI’s Intellidact Platform is a suite of applications that enhance document processing and identity protection with AI technology. These applications include data redaction, data extraction, document classification, and process automation. The addition of CSI’s platform will enhance Tyler Technologies’ eFile & Serve solution, making the filing process quicker, less redundant, and more accurate.

CSI has over 80 clients across the United States, including the United States Army, the Supreme Court of Virginia, the State of Iowa, the City of New York, and Tarrant County, Texas. The company has received multiple industry awards for its transformative impact in the justice technology space.

Tyler Technologies is excited to welcome CSI to their team and believes that the expertise of both companies will help deliver even stronger electronic filing and Enterprise Justice solutions to clients. With Tyler’s expansive footprint and CSI’s AI and machine learning-powered process automation, they aim to meet the growing demand for AI-powered document automation in the court sector, significantly reducing manual labor in document review and data entry. Management and staff from CSI will become part of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division, remaining in their current office locations.