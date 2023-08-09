CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Tyler Acquires AI-Backed Court Document Tech Provider CSI

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Tyler, a government technology firm, has acquired CSI, a court document technology provider. This acquisition gives Tyler ownership of an artificial intelligence tool that specializes in legal redactions and similar tasks. It has the potential to be used in other government functions as well.

CSI currently serves around 80 U.S. clients. With this acquisition, Tyler gains access to their client base and can offer its AI-backed court document technology to a wider audience. This tool utilizes artificial intelligence to efficiently handle tasks such as redacting sensitive information from court documents.

By incorporating AI technology into their operations, Tyler aims to streamline processes and improve efficiency in the legal sector. The AI tool developed by CSI has the potential to automate time-consuming tasks, saving valuable time and resources for government agencies.

In addition to legal redactions, the AI tool could be extended to other areas of government, such as document analysis, data classification, and information retrieval. The possibilities for its application are vast and could greatly benefit various government departments.

This acquisition demonstrates Tyler’s commitment to innovation and leveraging advanced technology to enhance government services. By integrating AI capabilities into their existing solutions, Tyler aims to revolutionize how court documents are processed and managed.

Tyler’s acquisition of CSI not only expands their product portfolio but also solidifies their position as a leading player in the government technology sector. With the AI-backed court document technology, they have the potential to transform the way government agencies handle sensitive information and improve overall operational efficiency.

