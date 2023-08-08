Data from Incogni Reveals High Cybersecurity Risk of AI Extensions for Google Chrome

According to data from an Incogni report, 69% of AI-powered extensions for the Google Chrome browser pose a high-risk impact on users’ cybersecurity if breached. The report analyzed 70 AI Chrome extensions across seven categories, finding that 48 out of 70 fell into the high-risk category if breached.

Notably, all 10 writing extensions analyzed fell into the high-risk category. However, the report also noted that 60% of the extensions were of low risk to face a security breach in the first place.

Darius Belejevas, head of Incogni, emphasized the importance of prioritizing privacy and security when using these extensions. While they offer convenience, users should be cautious about the data they share and the reliability of the extensions in keeping it safe.

The report found that 59% of the analyzed extensions collect user data, with 44% of them collecting personally identifiable information (PII) such as names, addresses, and identification numbers. Belejevas highlighted that users can embrace the benefits of AI while safeguarding their personal information by carefully choosing AI Chrome extensions and staying informed about the potential risks.

Privacy and user data collection have become major concerns with the increasing prevalence of AI applications. In June, Google faced backlash when it changed its privacy policy to allow data scraping for training its AI systems, resulting in a class-action lawsuit. Recently, the management of user data by Worldcoin, a decentralized digital identity verification protocol, has also raised worries and prompted regulatory probes into its operations.

In a related development, the Indian government passed a bill in August that would relax data compliance regulations for major tech companies like Google and Meta.

These findings highlight the need for users to be vigilant and make informed choices about AI-driven extensions for their cybersecurity and privacy.