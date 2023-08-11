Twilio Shares Rise After Upgrade, Analyst Sees AI Potential

As technology stocks experienced a sell-off on Friday, Twilio Inc. stood out with a boost in its shares following an upgrade by Argus Research. The analyst at Argus, Jim Kelleher, believes that Twilio will be a winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which is one of the reasons he raised his rating on the stock to buy from hold. Kelleher also set a price target of $72, representing a 16% increase from the current levels.

Kelleher emphasized the role of AI in driving Twilio’s business growth. He sees the demand for more capable and efficient customer-communications tools, which AI can provide. Kelleher also highlighted positive trends in the technology industry that indicate customers may have increased budgetary room for Twilio’s offerings, including messaging, voice, and email tools for customer communications.

The analyst mentioned the recovery in digital advertising spending by major media companies like Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon. In light of this, Kelleher expects Twilio’s clients to allocate more spending towards customer engagement platforms and business tools that enable cloud-hosted telephone contact, texting, and other forms of direct-to-consumer messaging and connection. He believes that the market for customer engagement products has stabilized and is poised for future growth.

Kelleher also noted Twilio’s progress in cost-cutting, stating that the company has become leaner and has improved its margins. Although Twilio has yet to achieve GAAP profitability, Kelleher observed a decline in GAAP losses. Notably, Twilio has recorded two consecutive quarters with adjusted operating margins exceeding 10% for the first time since going public.

Despite the overall decline in the technology sector on Friday, Twilio’s shares rose by 2.3% during the session. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.6%. So far in 2023, Twilio shares have gained 27%, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which have increased by 16% and 30% respectively.