China-based Tutoring Company Settles Lawsuit Over AI-Driven Hiring

A China-based tutoring company, iTutorGroup Inc, has reached a settlement in a groundbreaking lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) that claimed the company unlawfully used AI-powered hiring software to discriminate against older job applicants. The settlement, subject to approval by a federal judge, requires iTutorGroup to pay $365,000 to over 200 job applicants who were allegedly overlooked due to their age.

In its 2022 lawsuit, the EEOC accused iTutorGroup of using online recruitment software in 2020 that deliberately eliminated women aged 55 and older, as well as men aged 60 and older. The company, a unit of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China, has denied any wrongdoing.

The EEOC’s initiative, launched in 2021, aims to ensure that AI software used by U.S. employers complies with anti-discrimination laws. The agency has warned that it will target companies that misuse AI in its enforcement efforts. Recent surveys show that at least 85% of large U.S. employers rely on various forms of AI in their hiring and employment processes.

The use of AI in employment decisions, such as pre-screening job applicants or conducting performance reviews, has raised concerns among worker advocates and policymakers. There is apprehension that biases may be inadvertently embedded in AI software, perpetuating existing discriminatory practices. Another class action lawsuit in California federal court accuses software designer Workday of creating hiring software that discriminates against Black, disabled, and older applicants. Workday has denied these allegations.

Legal experts anticipate an increase in lawsuits targeting employers for alleged discrimination through the use of AI software. The settlement between iTutorGroup and the EEOC is significant as it highlights the need for companies to ensure their AI systems adhere to anti-discrimination laws, emphasizing the importance of responsible AI implementation in the workplace.