China-based Tutoring Company Settles AI Discrimination Lawsuit

A China-based tutoring company, iTutorGroup Inc, has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) regarding the company’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its hiring process. The lawsuit, filed in 2022, was the first of its kind involving AI employment decisions.

The EEOC, which enforces workplace bias laws, has been focusing on ensuring that AI software used by U.S. employers complies with anti-discrimination laws. They have warned that enforcement efforts will be directed towards companies that misuse AI.

iTutorGroup has agreed to pay $365,000 to over 200 job applicants who were allegedly passed over due to their age. The settlement is awaiting approval from a federal judge. The company, which offers English-language tutoring to students in China, denies any wrongdoing.

According to recent surveys, at least 85% of large U.S. employers utilize AI in various aspects of employment, including applicant screening, human resources chatbots, and performance reviews. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential for biases to be embedded in AI software, even unintentionally.

This settlement marks a significant step in addressing the potential discriminatory impacts of AI in employment practices. As awareness grows and more lawsuits are expected to arise, employers will need to ensure that their use of AI complies with anti-discrimination laws.