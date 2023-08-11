China-Based Tutoring Company Settles Lawsuit Over AI-Powered Hiring Software

A China-based tutoring company, iTutorGroup Inc, has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over its use of hiring software powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to allegedly discriminate against older job applicants. The EEOC’s lawsuit, filed in 2022, was the first of its kind involving AI use in employment decisions.

The EEOC, responsible for enforcing workplace bias laws, launched an initiative in 2021 to ensure that AI software used by U.S. employers complies with anti-discrimination laws. The commission has warned that it will focus on companies that misuse AI in their hiring practices.

Under the settlement, iTutorGroup will pay $365,000 to over 200 job applicants who were allegedly passed over because of their age. The settlement still requires approval from a federal judge. iTutorGroup, which provides English-language tutoring in China, has denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

The EEOC accused iTutorGroup of using online recruitment software in 2020 that screened out women aged 55 or older and men aged 60 or older. iTutorGroup is a subsidiary of China’s Ping An Insurance Group Co.

AI is increasingly being used by large U.S. employers in various aspects of employment, including applicant screening, human resources chatbots, performance reviews, and promotion recommendations. However, concerns have been raised about the potential for bias to be embedded in AI software, even unintentionally.

This settlement is likely to contribute to the growing number of lawsuits targeting employers for alleged discriminatory practices involving the use of AI software in hiring. Workday, for example, is currently facing a proposed class-action lawsuit in California federal court accusing the company of designing hiring software that screens out Black, disabled, and older applicants. Workday has denied any wrongdoing.

It remains critical for companies to ensure that their use of AI technology aligns with anti-discrimination laws and best practices to promote fair and equal employment opportunities.