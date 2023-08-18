Analyzing the Limited Use of AI by Cybercriminals

Despite the excitement surrounding the use of AI, specifically ChatGPT and other large language models, for writing malware, recent research suggests that this technology is not widely utilized by cybercriminals.

Reports from Trend Micro and Google’s Mandiant indicate that although criminals show interest in leveraging generative AI for malicious purposes, the actual usage remains limited. Both reports conclude that AI is still in its early days in the criminal underground and its adoption among cybercriminals is similar to other industries.

The studies reveal that ChatGPT, a popular language model, is primarily employed in crafting believable text for spam and phishing campaigns. Some products sold on criminal forums have integrated ChatGPT to facilitate the creation of phishing emails. Furthermore, AI is also effective in generating content for disinformation campaigns, including deep-fake audio and images. However, its application in automating the development of malware is minimal.

On the other hand, Google’s research highlights the effectiveness of AI in fuzz testing, specifically in the process of injecting random and carefully crafted data into software to detect vulnerabilities. By utilizing Language Models for fuzz testing, Google was able to increase code coverage for critical projects and remove barriers to future fuzzing projects. The evaluation framework for automatic fuzz target generation will be open-sourced by Google in the coming months.

While criminals are intrigued by the prospect of using Language Models to create malware, various factors limit its widespread adoption. Restrictions imposed on these models to prevent misuse play a role, and some criminals advertise services to bypass these safeguards. Additionally, discussions around ChatGPT jailbreak prompts on platforms like Hack Forums indicate an interest in breaking free from the limitations imposed on the technology.

Overall, the current state of AI adoption among cybercriminals is more focused on social engineering, spam, and phishing campaigns rather than automating malware development. The need for technical proficiency and human intervention for writing realistic and usable malware restricts AI’s role to potentially accelerating development rather than fully automating it.