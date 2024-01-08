Tuna Population in Danger: Overexploitation Threatens Yellowfin Tuna in the Indian Ocean

A new study published in Ocean and Coastal Management reveals alarming findings about the yellowfin tuna population in the Indian Ocean. The research indicates that if current over-exploitation rates continue, the yellowfin tuna, a popular ingredient in sashimi, poke bowls, and salad sandwiches, may face extinction.

The study, titled “Multiple lines of evidence highlight the dire straits of yellowfin tuna in the Indian Ocean,” highlights the significant decline in the global biomass of yellowfin tuna since industrial exploitation began in 1950. According to the research, the overall weight of the yellowfin tuna population in the water has decreased by an average of 54% across the four populations managed by tuna Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO). In particular, the Indian Ocean has experienced a staggering 70% decline in yellowfin tuna biomass in the past 70 years.

Lead author of the study, Kristina Heidrich, emphasizes the ongoing struggle of global yellowfin tuna populations. She points out that biomass continues to decline in most regions, except for stabilizing trends in the Western Pacific Ocean due to management interventions. Dirk Zeller, co-author of the study, adds that extractions in most areas have consistently exceeded the maximum sustainable yield (MSY) limit, which is the level at which the highest possible catches can be sustained over time.

To support their evaluations, the researchers employed multiple methodologies. They used time series and assessment results of yellowfin tuna biomass from RFMOs, as well as the CMSY++ approach which assesses fish stocks based on fisheries catches. Additionally, they analyzed records of yellowfin tuna obtained from fisheries-independent sampling using Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems (BRUVS), which provide a holistic and fisheries-independent perspective of the population status.

The study emphasizes the critical role of yellowfin tuna as an apex predator in marine ecosystems and highlights the risk of population collapse. Urgent action is needed to prevent further decline, including the implementation of stricter management measures such as reducing fishing capacity and enforcing effective catch limits.

The findings of this study serve as a reminder of the importance of sustainable fishing practices and the need for conservation efforts to protect marine species and ecosystems.

