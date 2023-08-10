Free AI Readiness Assessment Helps Brands Optimize CX

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a global CX technology and services innovator, has launched an AI Readiness Assessment tool to assist enterprises in evaluating their AI capabilities. The assessment aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of an organization’s digital CX maturity and offer a prioritized roadmap for AI adoption. By leveraging the power of AI, brands can enhance the customer experience, drive revenue growth, and reduce costs.

The AI Readiness Assessment, developed by TTEC’s AI Center of Excellence for CX, evaluates various areas critical to integrating AI into the customer experience, including customer interactions, associate augmentation, and analytics tools. The assessment is designed to provide organizations with actionable insights and help guide their next steps in digital transformation.

One of the primary benefits of the assessment is the ability to benchmark an organization’s progress against industry peers and comparable use cases. Respondents will receive anonymized results from other participants, allowing them to gauge their performance and identify areas for improvement. TTEC will also offer personalized recommendations and best practices for each survey participant, including a consultative conversation with their CX AI experts.

The AI Readiness Assessment is available for free on TTEC’s website. By visiting the provided link, brands can access the tool and gain valuable insights into their AI readiness and potential for leveraging AI in their CX strategies.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a prominent global player in CX technology and services, specializing in AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Through their proprietary cloud-based CXaaS platform, the company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale. TTEC’s comprehensive solutions cover the entire enterprise, enhancing every virtual interaction channel and improving the customer journey.

With a strong focus on CX excellence, TTEC has earned leading client NPS scores worldwide. With over 63,900 employees across six continents, the company combines technology and humanity to deliver exceptional results for their clients.

To learn more about TTEC and their AI Readiness Assessment tool, visit their website at https://www.ttec.com.