Adam is a Research Associate in the Semiconductors and Components team. He is based in Taiwan. Adam previously worked at Infini Capital Management as a trader/analyst. In this role, he focused on proprietary trading and investment in the global equity market.

In his current role at Counterpoint, Adam’s primary focus is on the semiconductor and components industry. He conducts research and analysis to understand market trends, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape in this sector.

His work involves tracking the performance of key players in the industry and identifying opportunities and risks for clients. Adam’s expertise in the semiconductors and components sector provides valuable insights to support investment decisions.

Adam’s background in trading and investment gives him a unique perspective when analyzing the semiconductor and components market. He combines his knowledge of financial markets with technical insights to provide comprehensive research and recommendations.

His research work supports Counterpoint’s clients in making informed decisions regarding investments in the semiconductor and components industry. By staying up-to-date on market trends and innovations, Adam provides a thorough understanding of the industry landscape.

Adam’s presence in Taiwan allows him to stay closely connected to the global semiconductor ecosystem, as Taiwan is a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Being on the ground enables him to gather firsthand information and insights from industry events, conferences, and interactions with industry professionals.

Overall, Adam’s role as a Research Associate in the Semiconductors and Components team at Counterpoint contributes to the firm’s comprehensive research offerings in the technology sector. His expertise in trading and investment, combined with his understanding of the semiconductor industry, makes him a valuable asset in providing accurate and actionable insights to clients.