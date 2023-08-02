Google Lab Sessions Introduces TextFX to Empower Artists and Creators

Google Lab Sessions, a collaboration between various visionaries and Google’s AI technology, has unveiled TextFX. This experimental tool aims to showcase how generative language technologies can enhance the creativity and workflows of artists and creators. Powered by the PaLM 2 large language model via the PALM API, TextFX offers 10 different tools.

TextFX, designed as part of Google Labs, caters to the creative process of rappers, writers, and wordsmiths. Its features include Simile, which helps create similes about things or concepts, Explode, which breaks a word into similar-sounding phrases, and Unexpect, which adds unexpected and imaginative elements to a scene. Other tools include Chain, POV, Alliteration, Acronym, Fuse, Scene, and Unfold.

Accessible through a web-based platform, users can input prompts in the form of a thing, concept, word, scene, or topic. They also have the option to adjust the temperature setting between 0.0 and 1.0. The purpose of TextFX is to expand the writing process by generating creative possibilities with text and language.

Lupe Fiasco, a prominent figure in the music industry, collaborated with Google on the creation of TextFX. The tool draws inspiration from his lyrical and linguistic techniques developed throughout his career. Interestingly, Lupe didn’t want an AI system to write lyrics for him. Instead, he envisioned a tool that could help him explore the countless possibilities that can arise from any given word, phrase, or concept.

To access TextFX, users can either scroll down to “Launch TextFX” on the homepage or utilize the hamburger menu in the top-right corner to access the tools. Google has also provided examples from Lupe Fiasco to showcase the capabilities of each tool.

With the release of TextFX, Google Lab Sessions aims to empower artists and creators by revolutionizing how they approach their creative process and unlock new possibilities with the help of AI technology.