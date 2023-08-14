Reimagining Size Guides: True Fit Partners with Shopify to Provide AI Fit Recommendations

Apparel and footwear merchants, regardless of their size, can now enhance their profitability by reimagining size guides and offering AI fit recommendations to digital shoppers. True Fit, the leading AI platform in deciphering size and fit for consumers and retailers in the apparel and footwear industry, has announced its strategic partnership with Shopify Inc., a comprehensive commerce platform that supports businesses in starting, growing, and managing their operations.

Through this partnership, Shopify merchants can integrate their brand with True Fit’s Fashion Genome™, the most extensive and comprehensive globally connected AI fit platform. By doing so, they can address shopper concerns regarding fit, boost consumer confidence and conversion, reduce fit-related returns, and foster customer loyalty. By providing fit recommendations powered by millions of shoppers and enhanced by AI, the rudimentary size guide can be transformed into a trust-building exercise that enables merchants of all sizes to grow their brands profitably.

True Fit’s expert size and fit recommendations have gained the trust of 82 million active users, as well as tens of thousands of brands and hundreds of retailers globally across various apparel and footwear categories. With the release of the True Fit app in Shopify’s app store, merchants of all sizes can now access the full range of True Fit’s size and fit features within minutes. As their businesses expand, merchants can take advantage of True Fit’s strategic platform offerings, which include solutions for improving shopper acquisition costs and accessing valuable apparel-retail business intelligence.

According to William Adler, President and CEO of True Fit, this partnership marks an exciting moment for the apparel industry, which has historically faced digital constraints. By granting access to the power of the Fashion Genome’s machine learning and artificial intelligence data engine to merchants of all sizes on the Shopify platform, True Fit aims to accelerate merchant growth by facilitating frictionless digital discovery and consumption. True Fit’s mission is to democratize access to the Fashion Genome and artificial intelligence across the industry, enabling millions of consumers to connect with the brands they love. By building trust between shoppers and brands through deep learning, True Fit helps merchants cultivate loyal audiences, gain insights into consumer preferences, and optimize their growth businesses.

True Fit has already assisted brands such as Few Moda, Greyson, Toast, and Dia & Co. in achieving growth and success by integrating trust into the shopper experience. As part of the partnership, True Fit is offering a seven-day free trial to Shopify merchants. For more information, merchants can visit the True Fit app on the Shopify app store or contact True Fit directly.

True Fit, powered by shoppers and enhanced by AI, is the leading AI platform that apparel and footwear merchants rely on to decode size and fit for consumers, instilling confidence in their purchase decisions. The platform is powered by The Fashion Genome™, which connects cross-market transactions worth $300 billion, as well as fit and style attributes from thousands of leading brands, and preferences from millions of active True Fit members. True Fit simplifies the buying process for shoppers, develops loyal first-party audiences for merchants, and provides unparalleled insights into the industry. To learn more about how True Fit has assisted retail businesses of all sizes in expanding digitally, visit their website: www.truefit.com/business.