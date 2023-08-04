Tromzo raises $8 million to enhance enterprise cybersecurity

Tromzo, a cybersecurity startup based in Mountain View, California, has secured an additional $8 million in a seed funding round. Led by Venture Guides, the oversubscribed round also saw participation from new investors Alumni Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures, as well as continued support from existing investors. The funding follows previous investment from Innovation Endeavors and more than 25 leading Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).

Founded by Harshil Parikh and Harshit Chitalia, Tromzo aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of enterprise security. Its platform provides end-to-end visibility, reduces noise, eliminates manual work, and integrates with existing security tools, source code systems, and cloud platforms.

The founders recognized the need for a solution to address security waste and inefficiency in their previous roles as security and engineering leaders. With the increasing adoption of cloud native architectures and DevOps pipelines, they believe the problem is becoming more urgent and complex.

Tromzo’s unique approach includes leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in its Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) tool. The platform utilizes an Intelligence Graph to provide deep environmental context and prioritize critical vulnerabilities. According to the founders, the startup’s Fortune 500 customers have achieved “100% visibility” into their environments and reduced remediation time.

The startup’s growth is supported by a cohort of CISOs from various industries, providing validation and industry knowledge. With the new funding, Tromzo plans to accelerate its growth, expand its product offerings, and solidify its position in the market.

Industry analysts have recognized Tromzo’s focus on ASPM for cloud services, with Gartner naming it one of the top technologies in its Hype Cycle for Application Security report. This funding round positions Tromzo to capitalize on the rapidly growing ASPM market and deliver efficient, effective, and AI-powered security solutions to enterprises.