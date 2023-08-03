TrialAssure Collaborates with MMS on AI Initiative for Medical Writing

TrialAssure has announced its collaboration with MMS on an artificial intelligence (AI) initiative focused on developing generative text for medical writing in the field of drug development. The main objective of this collaboration is to utilize AI in generating text specifically tailored for creating plain language summary (PLS) documents.

PLS documents are designed to help clinical researchers effectively communicate their findings with patients, families, and the general public. These documents present the results in a way that is easily understandable to the average reader. By leveraging AI, TrialAssure and MMS aim to streamline the process of drafting medical writing documents.

TrialAssure’s AI solution, TrialAssure Link, will assist in producing the first draft of the document, which can then be reviewed and updated by the medical writer. This approach will significantly enhance efficiency by eliminating the need to write sections from scratch.

Zach Weingarden, the director of product solutions at TrialAssure, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that the development of this new technology has the potential to shape the future of the pharmaceutical industry. He further mentioned that TrialAssure and MMS are exploring various use cases for AI in different aspects of clinical trials and related documents.

This partnership between TrialAssure and MMS highlights the increasing significance of AI in the healthcare industry. With its ability to generate tailored text for medical writing, AI has the potential to revolutionize the way information is communicated to patients and the public.

By employing AI technologies, organizations like TrialAssure and MMS are paving the way for more efficient and accessible healthcare communication. This collaboration represents an important step forward in utilizing AI to improve the pharmaceutical industry.