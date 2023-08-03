TrialAssure Partners with MMS on AI Initiative for Medical Writing

TrialAssure is collaborating with MMS on a new artificial intelligence (AI) initiative focused on developing generative text for medical writing in the field of drug development. The primary objective of this partnership is to utilize AI technology to generate text specifically tailored for creating plain language summary (PLS) documents.

PLS documents are essential for clinical researchers to effectively communicate their findings with patients, families, and the public. These documents present research results in a way that is easily understandable to the average reader. By leveraging AI, TrialAssure and MMS aim to improve the efficiency of creating an initial draft of a medical writing document.

Rather than writing sections from scratch, TrialAssure Link, an AI-powered solution, will generate the first draft for the medical writer to review and update. This collaboration between AI experts, subject matter experts, and experienced medical writers will shape the future of the pharmaceutical industry.

Zach Weingarden, the director of product solutions at TrialAssure, emphasizes the endless possibilities of AI in the pharmaceutical industry. The companies also plan to explore additional use cases that target different aspects of clinical trials and related documents across various stages.

This partnership between TrialAssure and MMS highlights the growing importance of AI in medical writing and its potential to streamline the drug development process. By leveraging AI technologies, researchers can more efficiently communicate their findings and contribute to advancing medical knowledge.