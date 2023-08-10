Advanced XDR: Managing Emerging Cyber Threats

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity, has revealed its commitment to protecting customers worldwide from emerging AI threats. The company has successfully blocked 73 billion threats for its global customer base in the first half of 2023, representing a 16% year-on-year increase.

The threat landscape is evolving rapidly, with malicious AI tools such as WormGPT and FraudGPT leveraging open-source generative AI platforms to democratize cybercrime. This has made hackers more productive and attacks more likely to succeed. Trend Micro’s research has uncovered how threat actors combine deepfake and AI voice cloning technology with generative AI to strengthen impersonation tactics, particularly in virtual kidnapping scams.

In addition, Trend Micro’s research has revealed that generative AI is being used to develop malicious polymorphic code, create detection-resistant malware, generate highly convincing phishing emails, create hacking tools, identify vulnerabilities, and facilitate fraud. These tools are continuously improved by cybercriminals and made readily accessible through subscription-based pricing, lowering the barrier to entry for aspiring hackers.

To address these emerging threats, Trend Micro has developed Trend Vision One™. This platform leverages generative AI through the Companion virtual assistant and AI app detection models. It helps security teams detect and respond to malicious AI use by matching the speed and polymorphic nature of AI-driven attacks. Trend Vision One™ features several key components, such as the XDR Incident Feature for accelerated threat understanding, the Command-Line Feature for streamlined complex script decoding, and the Search Query Generator for transforming plain-language search queries into formal search syntax.

Trend Micro has been a pioneer in AI-powered solutions since 2005, with ongoing investments in AI/ML and generative AI. The company’s Writing Style DNA technology, for example, learns normal email writing styles to detect and block Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. In 2022 alone, it blocked over 130,000 BEC attacks for customers.

For more information about Trend Micro’s XDR platform, Trend Vision One™, visit their website. As a global cybersecurity leader, Trend Micro aims to make the world safe for digital information exchange. With their powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques and central visibility, they protect organizations and individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.