A New Kind of AI Job: Prompt Engineer

A new kind of job is emerging in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) that offers high salaries without the need for a coding degree. These jobs are for prompt engineers, individuals who specialize in crafting prompts used to train AI programs.

Prompts, which can be defined as instructions used as a starting point, are crucial in training generative AI systems. These systems, such as ChatGPT, have the ability to create content in response to user requests. By working with prompt engineers, AI programs can be trained to provide more accurate and higher-quality responses.

Anna Bernstein is one such prompt engineer who works at Copy.ai. Her role involves writing prompts and inputting them into AI tools. Through this process, the AI is able to generate text that is more precise and exhibits a better tone.

Although prompt engineering is a relatively new field, it offers promising opportunities for those interested in AI. The demand for prompt engineers is growing as companies recognize the importance of refining AI systems to meet user needs.

By joining the industry in 2021, Bernstein found herself among a small group of prompt engineers. However, as the field gains recognition and popularity, it is expected that more individuals will pursue careers in this area.

The emergence of prompt engineering as a specialized AI job highlights the diversity of roles within the field. It demonstrates that there are alternative pathways to contribute to the development and advancements of AI technology, even for those without coding backgrounds.

