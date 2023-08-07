Tractian Secures $45M in Series B Funding to Expand AI-Driven Industrial Asset Monitoring

Tractian, an industrial asset monitoring company, has raised $45 million in a series B funding round led by General Catalyst and Next47. The investment will enable Tractian to enhance its AI capabilities, expand its research and development (R&D) team, and enter new industrial sectors. The series B funding follows a $15 million series A round in 2022, positioning Tractian for further growth.

Founded in 2019 by Igor Marinelli, Tractian utilizes sensors, edge computing hardware, and AI models to monitor industrial machines and predict mechanical failures based on vibrations and frequency patterns. By analyzing the machines’ “fingerprints,” the AI can identify issues such as wear, imbalance, and misalignment.

Tractian manufactures its own sensors and hardware to ensure high performance and reliability in challenging industrial environments. The company currently serves over 500 customers, representing approximately 1,000 manufacturing plants across various industries, including food and beverage, automotive, oil and gas, and facilities management.

With the new funding, Tractian plans to expand into different sectors, refine its AI models, and invest in R&D. The company has a dedicated team of nearly 200 engineers working on data science, data engineering, hardware engineering, and firmware development.

Tractian’s AI models are tailored to different machine types and industrial sectors, enabling high accuracy in failure prediction. The company has already deployed 3,000 models capable of detecting different types of failures. By incorporating feedback from users, the platform continues to adapt to new systems and improve its performance.

Tractian leverages mobile networks for connectivity and embeds its own connectivity in sensors, eliminating reliance on WiFi for uptime. One of the main challenges is acquiring accurate feedback from customers to enhance the AI models. Sometimes, customers ignore flagged failures if they can be worked around.

Overall, the series B funding will support Tractian’s mission to optimize asset uptime for industrial companies worldwide, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Marinelli’s personal experience in the maintenance industry has fueled his passion for transforming the sector through AI-driven solutions.