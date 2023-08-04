Toyota and Pony.ai Form Joint Venture to Advance Driverless Robotaxis

Toyota Motor Investment Co., GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., and Silicon Valley partner Pony.ai have announced a joint venture to accelerate the mass production and large-scale deployment of fully driverless robotaxis. The joint venture company, set to be established this year, will have an estimated investment of nearly $140 million.

GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., based in Guangzhou, China, will supply Toyota-branded battery electric vehicles equipped with Toyota’s vehicle redundant systems suitable for L4 autonomous driving development. These vehicles will also incorporate Pony.ai’s advanced autonomous driving technology. They will operate on Pony.ai’s robotaxi network platform, PonyPilot+.

The joint venture brings together Pony.ai’s autonomous driving technology and robotaxi operations experience, Toyota’s renowned vehicle technologies, and GTMC’s advanced production experience, aiming to scale up robotaxi services, promote the full commercialization of advanced autonomous mobility, and drive the whole industry towards a new stage.

The partnership between Pony.ai and Toyota began in 2019 when they announced their collaboration to develop autonomous vehicles in China. In September of that year, they commenced public road testing using Toyota’s Lexus RX 450h model and Pony.ai’s autonomous driving systems. In April, they conducted further tests in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Pony.ai currently operates around 200 Toyota and Lexus brand robotaxis in its self-owned fleets, serving Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

According to Toyota China CEO Tatsuro Ueda, this joint venture represents a significant step for Toyota in carrying out “Chinese-style succession and evolution,” and it marks a new phase in their business cooperation with Pony.ai.