Pony.Ai and Toyota to Establish Joint Venture for Mass Production of Robotaxis

Autonomous vehicle technology startup Pony.Ai announced on Friday that it will partner with Japan’s Toyota Motor to form a joint venture with an investment of 1 billion yuan ($139 million) to mass produce robotaxis. The collaboration will also involve Toyota’s joint venture with Chinese state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC). The new company aims to be established this year and will utilize Pony.Ai’s ride-hailing software.

This partnership demonstrates the ongoing development and investment between Pony.Ai and Toyota, who first joined forces in 2019. Over the years, Toyota has invested substantial amounts of money in Pony.Ai. Pony.Ai, which has offices in China and the United States, has already launched robotaxi services in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Additionally, Toyota recently announced its plans to accelerate the local design and development of “smart cockpits” that cater to the specific requirements of the Chinese market. This move is part of Toyota’s broader strategy to transition towards electric vehicles and compete with aggressive local rivals.

The joint venture between Pony.Ai and Toyota signifies a significant step in the progress of autonomous vehicle technology. As the demand for self-driving cars continues to grow, this collaboration aims to bring mass-produced robotaxis to the market. The investment from Toyota and the involvement of GAC-Toyota demonstrate the confidence and support in Pony.Ai’s ride-hailing software.

Overall, this joint venture offers promising prospects for both Pony.Ai and Toyota in the autonomous vehicle industry.